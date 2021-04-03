Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 7 by special court in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI Police officer Sachin Vaze being taken to a court by National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Mumbai.

A special National Investigation Court (NIA) in Mumbai extended NIA custody of suspended cop Sachin Waze till April 7 and directed the probing agency to provide all medical aid to the accused. Vaze is an accused in Mansukh Hiren death case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, said the agency had recovered incriminating evidence such as digital video recording (DVR) of CCTV footage and laptops and it needed to be examined.

The court has also asked the agency to submit a detailed report on Vaze's health with specifics of health condition and ailments on April 7, the last day of Vaze's custody granted by the court.

Earlier in the day, the NIA seized another high-end car allegedly used by arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the SUV planting case near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

This time it's a white Mercedes which has been found from Panvel in Raigad district, and becomes the 8th of the vehicles seized so far as part of the investigations.

The NIA is trying to ascertain whether the car is in any way linked with the Vaze case or the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Earlier, the NIA had already seized an SUV Scorpio, which was abandoned near Antilia with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, an Innova, 2 black Mercedes Benz, a black Volvo, a LandCruiser Prado, a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Efforts are on to trace an Audi vehicle which was seen in CCTV footages in south Mumbai along with Vaze and another accused, going to an unknown location.

Besides the cars, the NIA has recovered several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 500,000 cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc from the vehicles as well by divers from the Mithi River last week.

