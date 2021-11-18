Attacked shops, forcibly shut down small enterprises: Sharad Pawar slams BJP over Amravati riots

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Highlights NCP chief Sharad Pawar said BJP attacked shops, forcibly shut down small businesses in Amravati

Riots broke out in Amravati, Nanded, and Malegaon over an incident that occurred in another state

Various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by various groups

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday attacked BJP in wake of recent riots in parts of Maharashtra saying the saffron party attacked shops and forcibly shut down small enterprises in Amravati over the purported communal violence in Tripura.

"Police will investigate it and the truth will come out," said the NCP chief.

"Riots broke out in Amravati, Nanded, and Malegaon over an incident that occurred in another state. Some bad people were involved in these riots. But in response to these riots, people belonging to the ideology of the party that is ruling the country (BJP) carried out another kind of riot. They attacked shops and forcibly shut down small enterprises in Amravati," Pawar added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government imposed a curfew was imposed Amravati city on Saturday after a mob hurled stones on shops during a bandh allegedly organised by BJP in protest against rallies taken out by members of a minority community.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people, many of them holding saffron flags in their hands and raising slogans, came out on streets in Rajkamal Chowk area of this east Maharashtra city, located around 670 km from the state capital. Some members of the mob hurled stones at the shops and damaged them in the Rajkamal Chowk and some other places, the official said, adding that the police lathi-charged the protesters to bring the situation under control.

On Friday, various cities in Maharashtra had witnessed stone-pelting during rallies taken out by some Muslim organisations protesting against the purported communal violence in Tripura. These incidents were reported from Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts.

Also Read | Violence breaks out during 'Bandh' in Nanded, Malegaon

Latest India News