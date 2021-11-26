Serum Institute resumes exports of Covishield vaccine

Highlights
Serum Institute of India on Friday said it has resumed exports of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield to low- and middle-income countries with the first batch of consignment leaving its Pune facility.
The vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses so far, a company statement said.
"The first batches of its COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine left the SII manufacturing facility in Pune earlier today, for distribution to low- and middle-income countries via the COVAX mechanism," it said. "SII's supply of doses via COVAX is expected to increase substantially into Quarter 1 2022," it added.