Friday, November 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • India to resume scheduled international flights from December 15 after coronavirus-induced suspension: Aviation Ministry
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Serum Institute resumes exports of Covishield vaccine

Serum Institute resumes exports of Covishield vaccine

The vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, a company statement said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Pune Updated on: November 26, 2021 18:23 IST
covishield, covid vaccine
Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses so far, a company statement said.

Highlights

  • The vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses so far.
  • SII's supply of doses via COVAX is expected to increase substantially into Quarter 1 2022: SII
  • First batches of Covishield vaccines left the manufacturing facility in Pune, said the company.

Serum Institute of India on Friday said it has resumed exports of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield to low- and middle-income countries with the first batch of consignment leaving its Pune facility.

The vaccine maker has cumulatively produced 1.25 billion doses so far, a company statement said.

"The first batches of its COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine left the SII manufacturing facility in Pune earlier today, for distribution to low- and middle-income countries via the COVAX mechanism," it said. "SII's supply of doses via COVAX is expected to increase substantially into Quarter 1 2022," it added.

ALSO READ: India on alert after new Covid variant detected in Africa, govt calls for strict screening of travellers

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News