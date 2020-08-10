Schools reopening in September? Govt mulls decision

The government is mulling ways to re-open schools that have been closed ever since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country following which a nation-wide lockdown was imposed. Though the daily cases of Covid-19 continue to surge, the government is also slowly unlocking businesses in the country to get back the economy on track and also to return life to normal. As the re-opening of schools may take place in a phased manner, this is how they may function once they reopen.
- In the first phase, schools may reopen for classes 10 to 12 with 33 per cent teaching staff.
- In the second phase, schools may reopen for classes 6 to 9.
- All the staff including teaching and non-teaching will have to undergo the corona test.
- Students with fever, cold-cough like symptoms would not be allowed to attend classes.
- Schools may reopen in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8-11 am and the second shift may begin from 12-3 pm. One hour will be dedicated for sanitisation.
- If a school has four sections for a particular class, then only 2 sections will be allowed to attend the classes on a single day in order to maintain social distancing norms.
- Previously, Assam and Andhra Pradesh government had expressed their willingness to reopen schools from September.