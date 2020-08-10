Monday, August 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Schools reopening in September? Govt mulls decision

Schools reopening in September? Govt mulls decision

The government is mulling ways to re-open schools that have been closed ever since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country following which a nation-wide lockdown was imposed. As the re-opening of schools may take place in a phased manner, this is how they may function once they reopen.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2020 23:25 IST
Schools reopen, coronavirus, unlock, lockdown
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Schools may reopen from September as lockdown to ease further.

The government is mulling ways to re-open schools that have been closed ever since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country following which a nation-wide lockdown was imposed. Though the daily cases of Covid-19 continue to surge, the government is also slowly unlocking businesses in the country to get back the economy on track and also to return life to normal. As the re-opening of schools may take place in a phased manner, this is how they may function once they reopen.

  • In the first phase, schools may reopen for classes 10 to 12 with 33 per cent teaching staff. 
  • In the second phase, schools may reopen for classes 6 to 9. 
  • All the staff including teaching and non-teaching will have to undergo the corona test.
  • Students with fever, cold-cough like symptoms would not be allowed to attend classes.
  • Schools may reopen in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8-11 am and the second shift may begin from 12-3 pm. One hour will be dedicated for sanitisation. 
  • If a school has four sections for a particular class, then only 2 sections will be allowed to attend the classes on a single day in order to maintain social distancing norms.
  • Previously, Assam and Andhra Pradesh government had expressed their willingness to reopen schools from September.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X