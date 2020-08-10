Schools reopening in September? Govt mulls decision

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Schools may reopen from September as lockdown to ease further.

The government is mulling ways to re-open schools that have been closed ever since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country following which a nation-wide lockdown was imposed. Though the daily cases of Covid-19 continue to surge, the government is also slowly unlocking businesses in the country to get back the economy on track and also to return life to normal. As the re-opening of schools may take place in a phased manner, this is how they may function once they reopen.

In the first phase, schools may reopen for classes 10 to 12 with 33 per cent teaching staff.

In the second phase, schools may reopen for classes 6 to 9.

All the staff including teaching and non-teaching will have to undergo the corona test.

Students with fever, cold-cough like symptoms would not be allowed to attend classes.

Schools may reopen in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8-11 am and the second shift may begin from 12-3 pm. One hour will be dedicated for sanitisation.

If a school has four sections for a particular class, then only 2 sections will be allowed to attend the classes on a single day in order to maintain social distancing norms.

Previously, Assam and Andhra Pradesh government had expressed their willingness to reopen schools from September.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage