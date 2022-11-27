'Tihar ban gaya...': BJP targets AAP over special treatment to jailed minister Satyendar Jain

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain inside Tihar Jail cell.

MCD elections 2022: The BJP on Sunday launched an offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after several videos of jailed Satyendar Jain surfaced, showing special treatment to the AAP minister.

BJP alleged that Satyendar Jain was being provided massage inside prison cell, special food and then house-keeping services. The saffron party made these claims after 3 different videos of Satyendar Jain's Tihar cell surfaced.

"First: Tihar Spa services, Second: Tihar Food Delivery services, now: Tihar Hotel & Room Service... Well Done AAP... Tihar ban gaya Satyendra ka Darbar," BJP tweeted.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, BJP chief JP Nadda said that the country is marching ahead on the path to progress, but there is no development in Delhi due to the AAP government working against the interests of the common man.

Nadda went door to door in Delhi's Wazirpur, seeking votes for his party's candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. He interacted with the locals and handed out copies of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto).

Nadda took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal government over the controversy surrounding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting 'VIP treatment' in Tihar Jail.

The three erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the BJP since 2007 were unified earlier this year by the Centre. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | NITI Aayog VC expresses concern over revival of old pension scheme, says it will burden future taxpayers

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2023: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to grace the occasion as chief guest

Latest India News