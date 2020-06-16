Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for coronavirus, still has fever

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for coronavirus.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital on Monday night after he showed COVID-19 symptoms, has tested negative for viral infection. The minister's condition is stable though he still has fever.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

The minister had shared information on Twitter saying, "due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

In a video conferencing on Thursday with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "As the number of cases and fatality rises in Delhi, it needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control activities".

Harsh Vardhan had also pointed out that "the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome".

