10,667‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 3.43 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People walk past open shops in Srinagar, India. Markets, including non-essential business establishments, opened in Kashmir as lockdown eases.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3.43 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,43,091 including 1,53,178 active cases 1,80,013 recovered and 9,900 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of various states to take stock of the situation as cases in the country continues to rise.

PM Modi is also expected to discuss the road ahead for exiting the lockdown including the opening of schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms and other social gathering centres.

On Monday, Maharashtra notched a new high of 178 Covid-19 deaths, sending the state toll zooming past the 4,000-mark, while the second-highest number of cured patients were discharged. The state also recorded 2,786 new patients, taking a total of 110,744, but a stupendous recovery rate of 50.61 per cent.

This means over half of the patients who are infected are recovering fully and returning home, said an official.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 33 0 41 Andhra Pradesh 3052 3316 88 6456 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 Assam 1984 2166 8 4158 Bihar 2201 4409 40 6650 Chandigarh 52 296 6 354 Chhattisgarh 858 890 8 1756 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 31 5 0 36 Delhi 25002 16427 1400 42829 Goa 507 85 0 592 Gujarat 5886 16664 1505 24055 Haryana 4057 3565 100 7722 Himachal Pradesh 195 353 8 556 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2604 62 5220 Jharkhand 850 905 8 1763 Karnataka 2989 4135 89 7213 Kerala 1348 1175 20 2543 Ladakh 472 82 1 555 Madhya Pradesh 2567 7903 465 10935 Maharashtra 50567 56049 4128 110744 Manipur 339 151 0 490 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 Mizoram 116 1 0 117 Nagaland 85 92 0 177 Odisha 1190 2854 11 4055 Puducherry 102 95 5 202 Punjab 753 2443 71 3267 Rajasthan 2895 9785 301 12981 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 Tamil Nadu 20681 25344 479 46504 Telangana 2240 2766 187 5193 Tripura 652 433 1 1086 Uttarakhand 632 1189 24 1845 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 West Bengal 5515 5494 485 11494 Cases being reassigned to states 7684 7684 Total# 153178 180013 9900 343091

ALSO READ | Noida reports 76 new COVID-19 cases; total crosses 1,000-mark

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation, beginning today

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage