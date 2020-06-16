10,667‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 3.43 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 3.43 lakh-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 3,43,091 including 1,53,178 active cases 1,80,013 recovered and 9,900 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with chief ministers of various states to take stock of the situation as cases in the country continues to rise.
PM Modi is also expected to discuss the road ahead for exiting the lockdown including the opening of schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms and other social gathering centres.
On Monday, Maharashtra notched a new high of 178 Covid-19 deaths, sending the state toll zooming past the 4,000-mark, while the second-highest number of cured patients were discharged. The state also recorded 2,786 new patients, taking a total of 110,744, but a stupendous recovery rate of 50.61 per cent.
This means over half of the patients who are infected are recovering fully and returning home, said an official.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|33
|0
|41
|Andhra Pradesh
|3052
|3316
|88
|6456
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|Assam
|1984
|2166
|8
|4158
|Bihar
|2201
|4409
|40
|6650
|Chandigarh
|52
|296
|6
|354
|Chhattisgarh
|858
|890
|8
|1756
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|31
|5
|0
|36
|Delhi
|25002
|16427
|1400
|42829
|Goa
|507
|85
|0
|592
|Gujarat
|5886
|16664
|1505
|24055
|Haryana
|4057
|3565
|100
|7722
|Himachal Pradesh
|195
|353
|8
|556
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2604
|62
|5220
|Jharkhand
|850
|905
|8
|1763
|Karnataka
|2989
|4135
|89
|7213
|Kerala
|1348
|1175
|20
|2543
|Ladakh
|472
|82
|1
|555
|Madhya Pradesh
|2567
|7903
|465
|10935
|Maharashtra
|50567
|56049
|4128
|110744
|Manipur
|339
|151
|0
|490
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|116
|1
|0
|117
|Nagaland
|85
|92
|0
|177
|Odisha
|1190
|2854
|11
|4055
|Puducherry
|102
|95
|5
|202
|Punjab
|753
|2443
|71
|3267
|Rajasthan
|2895
|9785
|301
|12981
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|Tamil Nadu
|20681
|25344
|479
|46504
|Telangana
|2240
|2766
|187
|5193
|Tripura
|652
|433
|1
|1086
|Uttarakhand
|632
|1189
|24
|1845
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|West Bengal
|5515
|5494
|485
|11494
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7684
|7684
|Total#
|153178
|180013
|9900
|343091
