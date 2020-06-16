Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi to hold talks with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation, beginning today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold discussion over the COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of various states. According to the details, the meet will be held for over two days - Tuesday and Wednesday. The prime minister will hold a video conference with chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of 21 states and union territories today by 3 PM. These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and the North-Eastern states.

Today's discussion with the chief ministers will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers. The last round of discussion with CMs over the COVID-19 situation was held on May 11.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in Delhi will be discussed separately on Wednesday along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

According to officials, the main objective of the meeting is to keep the death rate, or the case fatality rate low.

Health Ministry data Monday morning showed India had recorded 11,502 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 3.32 lakh.

This is the third successive 24-hour period in which over 11,000 new cases have been detected and the fourth to see more than 10,000 cases. 9,520 deaths have been linked to the infectious virus.

Even as India’s average death rate has remained low at 2.9 - the global average is 5.4 per cent.

