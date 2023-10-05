'Two Prisoners': BJP releases new poster mocking Sanjay Singh's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday released a new poster after the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh's arrest.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, BJP shared a picture that showed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh behind bars. The poster was designed to imitate a movie poster and was titled 'Two Prisoners'.

The poster was shared a day after the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier on Wednesday (October 4), the ED conducted raids at the leader's residence that went on for 10 hours.

Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed the press over Singh's arrest. He said, "The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi Ji's desperation. They will arrest many more opposition leaders." He also visited Singh's residence and met his family members.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sanjay Singh sat outside his residence and raised slogans.

