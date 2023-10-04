Sanjay Singh's pre-arrest video statement: 'Being arrested forcibly... PM Modi going to lose elections badly'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh issues statement before he was arrested by ED

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier today in connection with Delhi's liquor policy scam, in a pre-arrest video statement said that he was being arrested forcibly without any evidence.

In a pre-recorded video message before his arrest, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "...I have been speaking, raising my voice against Modi government's corruption, Adani's fraud... I raised my voice and complained to ED but no action was taken... but today raids were conducted at my place for the entire day but nothing was found... I'm being arrested forcibly... but we are the soldiers of the AAP... and want to tell PM Modi that he's going to lose the elections badly... and this is the sign of his defeat..."

Sanjay Singh further hit out at the Prime Minister saying that he's trying to win the elections through dictatorship and putting Opposition leaders in jail.

"...I am ready to die but won't be threatened... will continue to raise my voice against the Modi government...," Sanjay Singh added.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Arrest of Sanjay Singh illegal, shows PM Modi's nervousness, many more opposition leaders will be arrested before polls."

Dinesh Singh, father of the arrested AAP leader, said, "I told Sanjay to be brave. Your followers are there. We will fight as per the democratic set up. Truth always wins."

"The ED conducted raids throughout the day and found nothing. They had come with a plan. I have faith in God and the judiciary, truth will come out and we will win," said Anita Singh, wife of Sanjay Singh.

"Such an honest man shouldn’t be arrested like this. Had he done something wrong, he should have been arrested, but the whole country knows what an honest man he is. He told me not to worry as he will return soon," said Sanjay Singh's mother.

"It is an offence to arrest an innocent person like him. My son is innocent. He is an honest person...," she further added.

Hitting out at the arrested AAP leader, BJP leader RP Singh said, "...The way in which they did scams and corruption, this is going to happen at the end... We have been saying for many days that all of them are involved in this... Now Sanjay Singh will have to give an answer where the money went..."

RJD MP Manoj Jha, who reached Sanjay Singh's house in Delhi after he was arrested, said, "It is not the ED that has arrested Sanjay Singh, he has been arrested by the unit of BJP that comprises ED-IT-CBI. Dark days have begun... In this era of dictatorship, jo dar gaya wo mar gaya. The dictators themselves are scared. This fear will be retaliated against soon."

The RJD MP told Sanjay Singh's father, "Koi chinta nahi karni hai (You need not worry)..." and hugged him at their residence.

On the arrest of AAP MP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "Why are people scared if they are innocent? There is something that's why ED and CBI are making arrests... There are 140 crore people in the country so why are they going to some people? There must be something..."

Delhi minister Atishi said, "This shows BJP's desperation. BJP knows they will lose the upcoming state elections and Lok Sabha elections. Yesterday there were raids on senior journalists and today Sanjay Singh has been arrested. It is an attempt to silence the opposition. We will not be afraid and will continue to fight to save the Constitution of the country.... I.N.D.I.A. alliance stands together and will continue to fight to save the Constitution..."

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Opposition has entered the system with the intention to rule and for the welfare of their own family. It is the Modi Government that has decided upon 'Naa khaaoonga, naa khaane doonga' and these steps are being taken towards building a corruption-free India. Probe agencies of the country have been formed in accordance with the law of the land so that corruption doesn't happen in the county. We did not tell them to do corruption. If they have indulged in corruption, investigation will be done and action will be taken..."

Another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "...Today, when Sanajy Singh is arrested, they are playing the same victim card as played earlier by Manish Sisodia... The court has not given him relief till now... If you are honest, then why the FIR that was filed in August 2022 was not quashed... If there is no scam, then why did you go back to the old policy?"

