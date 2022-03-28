'Yes, he was wrong': Samajwadi MP's shocker over Muslim man's killing for celebrating BJP's UP win

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAN (INDIA TV), PTI (FILE) SP leader Shafiqur Rahman Barq justifies killing of Muslim man in UP for celebrating BJP's win

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has justified the killing of a Muslim man, Babar, for celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to India TV outside Parliament, he said, "Babar was doing wrong".

Pointing towards foul play in the incident, the Sambhal MP said, "...this is just a part of 2024's preparation." "Musalmaan nahi chahte ki BJP ko support kiya jaye (Muslims don't want support for the BJP)," he added.

When asked whether Muslims can't vote in favour of the BJP, he said, "They can vote anyone... Injustice is being done against Muslims under the BJP rule."

"Yes, he was doing wrong," he said when asked by the reporter whether Babar was wrong in celebrating BJP's win.

The deceased man, identified as Babar, was allegedly lynched by his neighbours in Kushinagar for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and distributing sweets after the party's poll victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the killing of Babar. The CM while expressing grief, said that the culprits will be punished, adding that the government would provide all possible help to the bereaved family.

According to police, two accused have been arrested so far and a massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining absconding perpetrators.

READ MORE: Muslim man murdered in Kushinagar: CM Adityanath gives police free-hand, two held

Latest India News