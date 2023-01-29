Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party declares Shivpal Yadav as National General Secretary

Samajwadi Party declares its national executive; Shivpal Yadav made National General Secretary, say party sources. This came a day after the party President Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting at the party office.

Although the leader had said that the meeting was held to discuss the caste-based survey amid the alleged "Bhartiya Janata Party's remarks against the people of the lower castes", there were speculations that the development came today and was also discussed during the meeting held on Saturday.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party has been making vociferous demands for a caste-based survey in the state. Akhilesh had in the run-up to the assembly election last year promised to hold a caste survey in the state if the party comes to power.

More details awaited.

