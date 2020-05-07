Image Source : PTI Sakshi Maharaj questions UP order to allow sale of 'paan masala'

After the Uttar Pradesh government revoked the ban on manufacture, storage and sale of ‘paan masala, the BJPs Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has questioned the decision. In a tweet, the member of Parliament said: "The lockdown has been imposed to save people's lives and for their good health. They why allow liquor, cigarettes, ‘bidis', ‘gutka', ‘paan parag'?"

Keeping in mind the public health considerations, the state government had on March 25 banned the production and sale of 'paan masala' in Uttar Pradesh.

Food Safety and Drug Administration's Principal Secretary Anita Singh has already issued ordered to lift the ban subject to the guidelines of the Home Ministry on the third phase of the nationwide lockdown.

However, the ban on 'paan masala' and 'gutka' containing tobacco and nicotine will continue.

