Response from govt, citizens overwhelming: Sadhguru on 1 year of 'Save Soil Movement' | Top Points

Follow us on Image Source : @SADHGURUJV The Earth and the Soil are living entities. It is my wish and my blessing that we act as one humanity to turn the situation around from the brink of disaster, says Sadhguru

Save Soil Movement: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to everyone who raised their voice for saving the soil adding that the response from governments, global agencies, and citizens has been overwhelming.

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru said, "It has been a year since the #SaveSoil movement was launched to revitalize soil across the world. The response from governments, global agencies, and citizens has been overwhelming. The movement has reached over 4 billion people, with 81 nations committing to create soil revitalization policies. On the occasion of Earth Day, I express my gratitude to everyone who has raised their voice for soil. Your expression of commitment to the well-being of future generations and all life on our Planet is deeply appreciated."

"We started the #SaveSoil movement from London. Thanks to billions of people who have put their hearts and hands into the movement to make it the largest people’s movement ever on the planet. Congratulations and thanks to all the Nations which have started framing soil policies. The need of the hour is urgency to revive the world’s agricultural soils and regenerate microbial life, and in turn ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Life,” said Sadhguru.





“Every one of you, keep the message going…At least once a day, just type out Save Soil, say Save Soil somewhere," Sadhguru added, encouraging people to keep the message.

Sadhguru undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km Save Soil journey across 27 nations to activate citizen support and prompt governments across the world to form policies addressing the world’s dying soil.

With 52% of the world’s agricultural soil already degraded, the Save Soil movement recommends that agricultural soils should have a minimum of 3-6% soil organic matter (SOM) based on regional conditions.

This will lead to sustainable agriculture, food security, and climatic resilience for farmers. Increasing soil organic matter will also dramatically reduce the Governments’ expenditure on irrigation and fertilizers.

Major milestones of 'Save Soil Movement'

The movement reached over 3.91 billion people within 100 days and 81 countries are taking purposive steps toward framing soil policies.

10 Indian states – Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Assam – have signed MoUs to Save Soil.

6 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, UAE and the French government’s "4 per 1000" initiative signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 'Save Soil'.

The Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Agriculture for the Government of Nepal presented the Letter of Solidarity to come on board the Save Soil movement. The Ministry of Environment in the Nepal government also committed to planting 30,000 trees to Save Soil.

Countries including the Republic of Suriname, Namibia, and organizations such as the Commonwealth of Nations and the Muslim World League have come forward to support the Save Soil movement.

International organizations that are leading ecological action, such as the International Union of Conservation of Nations (IUCN) and United Nations (UN) agencies - United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and United Nations Environment Programme’s Faith for Earth (UNEP) have come forward to partner with the movement.

At the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Sadhguru addressed 197 parties, distilling out one overarching objective - to ensure a minimum of 3-6% soil organic matter in agricultural soil based on regional conditions and provided a three-pronged strategy to achieve this.

40 cities in North America have recognised March 21, the day Sadhguru started Save Soil journey, as “Save Soil Day”. These cities include Washington DC, Edmonton, Calgary, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Rainer, San Ramon, and many more.



Around 3 million children across 63 countries have written letters to their national leaders, requesting them to take action for soil regeneration. Of this, 1.5 million children in India have written letters to the Prime Minister of India.

Ride for Soil - 960 bikers traveled 17,000+ km conducting 314 events reaching out to more than 51K people in 176 locations and walkathons were organised in 60 cities in 20 countries for Save Soil.

Many cyclists, sailors, and artists are taking the message of Save Soil to the world.

50 years old Nathalie Masse, inspired by Sadhguru's Journey For Soil, embarked on a cycle journey of 8,000 km from France culminating her journey at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. Tseke Nkadimeng is walking 10,000 km across South Africa to raise awareness about the movement.

Donald Alexander participated in Route du Rhum 2022 sailing the message of Save Soil across the Atlantic. Similarly, Sahil Jha, a 17-year-old teenager, has already cycled through 10 Indian states in his quest to amplify awareness on dying soil, and Rens Goede, on March 2023, began his cycle journey of 30,000 km from London to India.

50 iconic locations including Burj Khalifa, Niagara Falls, the Jet D’eau in Geneva, Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai among others lit up in support of the movement.

'Save Soil' has found support from renowned conservationists including Dr Jane Goodall, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and Winner of UN Messenger of Peace. His Holiness Dalai Lama; David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme (WFP), among other global voices.

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); Dr Rattan Lal, Distinguished Soil Scientist and World Food Prize Awardee; Erik Solheim, former UN Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations; Stewart Maginnis, Deputy Director General, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); Paul Luu, Executive Secretary, 4 per 1000 Initiative and many other came forward to support the movement.

From ace actors, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Prem Chopra, Mouni Roy, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, AB de Villers, to loved singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Diljit Dosanjh, Maluma to cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Matthew Hayden, Vivian Richards - many celebs have come forward to show their concern towards soil degradation and have voiced their support towards the Save Soil Movement.

1,567 media outlets across digital, print, radio, and television around the world came forward to press upon the urgent need to restore the deteriorating soils.

ALSO READ | ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation | WATCH

Latest India News