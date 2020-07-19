Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot urges countrymen to help those affected in Assam, Bihar floods

Over 27.64 Lakh people are affected as the floods in Assam destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places. Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot took to Twitter and requested the people to help those who are affected due to Assam and Bihar floods.

He tweeted: "My thoughts & prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone. I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations."

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's daily flood report, two persons died in Barpeta and one person in South Salmara district, taking the death toll to 105, including 26 in landslides.

According to ASDMA, the affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

The ASDMA said authorities have set up 649 relief camps and distribution centres across 21 districts, where 47,465 displaced people are taking shelter currently.

The authorities have distributed rice, dal, salt and mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, candle, match box, mosquito net, biscuit, soap, drinking water, cattle feed, mask and wheat bran.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Goalpara and Dhubri districts, while its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, besides Kushiyara at Karimganj town.

In Bihar, all major rivers in Bihar are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark, flooding 30 blocks across eight districts in the state. The Bihar water resources department said on Saturday that the Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Beniabad in Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat in Darbhanga. The Kamla Balan river is flowing above the danger mark in Jhanjharpur while the Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at Dhengraghat in Purnia.

"Two relief camps have been set up in Supaul and Gopalganj, housing 1,063 people. Eight community kitchens have been set up in Gopalganj, two in Supaul and 11 in Darbhanga. The 21 community kitchens feed nearly 11,000 people everyday," Ramchandra told IANS.

