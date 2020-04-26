RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat weighs in on Tablighi Jamaat controversy, Palghar mob lynching

Image Source : INDIA TV RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat delivering his online address to the nation on Sunday

In his first address since the imposition of countrywide lockdown, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat called upon the public to be careful with their fellow countrymen when some of them were found flouting the public health restrictions in place to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Don't get angry... don't get fired up.. There are members of the 'bharat tere tukde honge' gang who are trying to incite the public... Some politicians are also involved... We can't harbour ill-will against the entire community for mistakes of few individuals," said Bhagwat, in apparent reference to the religious congregation organised by missionary group Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March. More than a third of coronavirus infections in India are linked to that gathering, as per the Union Home Ministry.

Bhagwat’s address was being broadcast live from Sangh’s headquarter in Nagpur.

"All 130 crore Indians are our family. We are one," said Bhagwat.

The sarsanghchalak also had some thoughts to share on the lynching of two saints in Maharashtra's Palghar earlier this month, blaming both the police for failing to prevent the incident as well as the attackers for taking the law into their hands.

During his speech, the 69-year-old RSS chief also appealed to the public to follow the lockdown restrictions in place and cooperate with the authorities.

Bhagwat was addressing the country on the "current situation and our role" on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, considered an auspicious occasion in Hindu mythology. He also had words of praise for the government, saying that India's timely action had kept the spread of the virus in check in comparison to other countries.

Bhagwat said that life was going on as usual, despite the ongoing restrictions. "We have to strive to be good and make the world around us better," said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat said that everyone should work towards helping those in most distress.

He said that we should work for the country in this hour of crisis not for credit or satiate our ego, but because the nation wants it. The RSS head added that one should praise others instead, in order to boost the morale of society.

The RSS itself is involved in a massive countrywide effort to help the people tide over the ongoing pandemic. According to the organisation, more than three lakh dedicated volunteers are involved at more than 55,000 locations across the country. The RSS, through its network, was able to distribute over 33 lakh ration kits and two crore meal packets till April 24.

