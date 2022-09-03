Rohtak: 2 students among 4 injured in firing at Maharshi Dayanand University

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The injured have been hospitalised, the SHO said, adding one was seriously injured.

Rohtak: Four, including two students, were injured after being shot at in the Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Saturday. It is unclear whether there was a motive behind the attack, police said.

The incident took place shortly after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, left the university after attending a function on the campus.

Three persons were stated to be involved in the crime. The attackers managed to flee after the incident, the police said.

"Four were injured. We are investigating who opened fire. Preliminary investigations reveal that some monetary dispute was behind the crime," SHO Pramod Gautam said.

The injured have been hospitalised, the SHO said, adding one was seriously injured.

(pti inputs)

Latest India News