RML hospital Dean tests positive for COVID-19

The Dean of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease, a hospital source told IANS on Sunday.

"He is having mild fever, symptoms are not present. He is in home isolation at present. His report came positive on Saturday evening," said the source.

The source also told IANS that the doctor in his 60s is a high risk patient, a known case of Coronary Artery disease with ejection fraction of 30 per cent.

"He doesn't know how he got infected, but it might be from seeing a patient or through hospital staff," said the source, adding, "Contact tracing is underway. The medical fraternity is praying for his speedy recovery."

The RML hospital is the nodal centre for the novel coronavirus cases management in Delhi and the Dean is one of the frontline corona warriors. The Doctor is in-charge of the COVID-19 facilities and facilitating manpower.

