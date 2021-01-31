Image Source : PTI R-Day chaos: Delhi Police receives 2,000 WhatsApp messages, 3,000 videos, 5,000 photos linked to violence

The Delhi Police has received as many as 2,000 WhatsApp messages linked to the Republic Day violence in the national capital. It has also received about 300 e-mails, 3,000 calls, 3,000 videos, and 5,000 photos.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

In its appeal, the Delhi Police said, "All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send an e-mail."

The national capital witnessed violence during the January 26 tractor rally organised by protesting farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Driving tractors, hordes of protesters reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

