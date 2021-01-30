Image Source : FILE/PTI R-Day violence: Delhi Police receives 1700 video clips, CCTV footage

The Delhi Police has received as many as 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from the public so far, in connection with the violence during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally. On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.

Delhi Police has received 1,700 video clips, CCTV footage from public related to tractor rally violence. Delhi police. @DelhiPolice @indiatvnews — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) January 30, 2021

In its appeal, the Delhi Police said, "All members of the public, including media persons, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession at room number 215, second floor, Old Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO during office hours, on any working day or contact on 8750871237 or 011-23490094 or send e-mail."

The national capital witnessed violence during the January 26 tractor rally organised by protesting farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Driving tractors, many protesters reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Latest India News