'Al Qaeda, Khalistani outfits may carry out terror acts on R-Day', Delhi Police steps up security

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has received inputs of a possible terror attack on January 26 when India celebrates Republic Day. This has prompted the police and authorities to step up the vigil further.

"We have inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on Jan 26. Keeping this in mind, we have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists," Connaught Place ACP Siddharth Jain told ANI.

"In view of COVID-19, we are trying to reduce the gathering to 25,000 as compared to 1.5 lakh people earlier. People must follow COVID guidelines. We have restricted children below 15 years and adults above 65 years to the programme," Jain said.

The Delhi Police on Friday held an interstate coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation for addressing law and order issues, ahead of Republic Day. The main objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-related inputs in the backdrop of the prevailing scenario and the situation arising out of the farmers' agitation.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade. The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade is scheduled for January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk up to 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath, India Gate.

