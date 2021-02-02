Image Source : INDIA TV VIDEO GRAB Rahul Gandhi's knowledge about agriculture an 'open secret': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's knowledge about agriculture and farming is an "open secret". Speaking on India TV's special show Budget Sammelan 2021, Prasad said that the Congress party should discuss the issues related to farmers in Parliament as he sought to remind that the grand old party made similar promises in its election manifesto.

"How much Rahul Gandhi knows about agriculture and farming is an open secret. I invite him to speak in Parliament over the issue," Prasad said.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's silence over Delhi rampage, he said, "Did Rahul Gandhi condemn Red Fort breach incident on January 26? The Tricolour was dishonoured, but the Congress leader was silent. For over 40 years, people of his family unfurled the national flag at Red Fort, but he didn't utter a word over the incident."

"I should praise the Delhi Police and other security forces for the amount of restraint they showed. Policemen were attacked brutally, but they didn't react," the BJP leader said.

Thousands of farmers mostly from Punjab and Haryana had entered the national capital on January 26 and clashed with police to press for the demand to repeal the farm laws. Farmers also stormed the Red Fort and unfurled a religious flag. Over 400 cops were injured in the violence.

Prasad mentioned that a structured dialogue is underway with the farmers, but "I would also like to mention the breach of trust that took place on January 26".

"Farmer Unions had promised there will be a peaceful protest. However, the government is committed to listen to farmers and address their grievances," he said.

On Budget 2021, the Union minister said that India is going to play an important role in global manufacturing and supply chain.

