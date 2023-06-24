Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS (TWITTER) Railways successfully conducts trial run of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express | Video

Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Expres s: Indian Railways recently conducted the trial run of Madhya Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express on Friday which is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The successful trial run of the first semi-high-speed train for the West Central Railway (WCR) zone was conducted in the presence of senior officials. As per the reports, the WCR zone will maintain and operate the train.

It is an ultra-modern train

Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express is an ultra-modern train which will run from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur. According to officials, this Vande Bharat Express train will be operated six days a week and is likely to halt at three stations- Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram.

The train is composed of eight coaches

The new Vande Bharat Express train is expected to cover the distance of 331 km in around four hours and thirty minutes. The train is composed of eight coaches and is fully air-conditioned with automatic doors and LED lighting.

The ultra-modern Semi High-Speed Train has driver cabins at both ends.

ALSO READ | Stones pelted at Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat train in Muzaffarnagar

ALSO READ | PM Modi to flag five new Vande Bharat Express trains on THIS date

Latest India News