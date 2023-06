Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stones pelted at Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat train in UP's Muzaffarabad

A Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Dehradun was pelted with stones by unknown miscreants on Sunday, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Muzaffarnagar station on the moving train.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from Piyush Mishra)

