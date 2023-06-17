PM Modi to flag five new Vande Bharat Express trains on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to flag five new Vande Bharat Express trains

Vande Bharat trains in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously on June 27 this year. These semi-high-speed trains are manufactured in accordance with the Make in India policy by ICF. These trains will connect various cities across the country. They will operate on routes including Goa-Mumbai, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, and Bangalore-Hubli-Dharwad, news agency ANI reported quoting the official sources of the Ministry of Railways.

The introduction of these new Vande Bharat Express trains will boost tourism, trade and economic development. As these trains are manufactured domestically, contributing to the growth of the country's manufacturing sector, it will also provide a significant impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative.

'Trains will provide greater convenience'

With the introduction of these new trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains running on the country's rail network will reach on 23. The addition of these trains will provide greater convenience to the residents of these cities, offering them a comfortable and modern mode of rail travel.

The Indian Railways initiative to unveil these five new Vande Bharat Express trains signifies the government's commitment to strengthening the railway infrastructure and enhancing travel options for the citizens.

Know about Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience. The Vande Bharat train is India's first indigenously manufactured semi-high-speed trainset, also known as Train 18. It is designed to run at speeds of up to 160 km/h and is equipped with modern amenities such as GPS-based passenger information systems, onboard Wi-Fi, and CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

There has been a growing demand for the introduction of sleeper class Vande Bharat trainsets, which are capable of operating on long-distance routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Currently, all operational Vande Bharat trains only have chair car and executive chair car classes, which cater to shorter distance routes.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are known for their state-of-the-art amenities, including comfortable seating, advanced safety features, and enhanced passenger services. These trains are designed to operate at semi-high speeds, ensuring faster connectivity and reducing travel time between cities.

(With ANI inputs)

