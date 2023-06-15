Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be manufactured in a span of 6 years. THIS consortium bags contract

80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be manufactured in a span of 6 years. THIS consortium bags contract

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd consortium has inked a contract with the Indian Railways to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 13:54 IST
Vande Bharat Express during its journey
Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express during its journey

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: In another welcome move for the Indian Railway passengers, a consortium of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) and state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has inked a contract with Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

"Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd consortium inks a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets by 2029. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore," the companies said in a joint statement.

This is the first time Indian Railways has awarded a contract of this value to an Indian consortium for design and manufacturing of complete train sets and maintenance for 35 years, it added.

The TRSL-BHEL consortium was the only AatmaNirbhar consortium that participated in the tender process.

"We are committed to becoming a modest contributor to the Prime Minister's AatmaNirbhar vision. Vande Bharat trains have revolutionized the way we travel, and we are proud to be a part of the government's Make in India initiative," they said.

"The order shall be carried out over a span of six years, wherein the first prototype shall be delivered within a two-year timeframe, after which the remaining deliveries will take place," TRSL Vice Chairman & MD Umesh Chowdhary said.

The final assembly, testing and commissioning of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be done at the Indian Railway's facilities in Chennai.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains | Key highlights

  • There will be 16 coaches in each train, with an approximate capacity to accommodate 887 passengers in total, the statement said.
  • The train will be designed to achieve speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (kmph).

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READIndian Railways to launch 5 new 'Vande Bharat' trains on THIS date; PM Modi likely to flag off 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News