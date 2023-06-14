Indian Railways to launch 5 new 'Vande Bharat' trains on THIS date; PM Modi likely to flag off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways to launch 5 new 'Vande Bharat' trains

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways is set to operate 'Vande Bharat' trains on five more routes from June 26. This would be the first launch after the three-train accident in Odisha on June 2 that claimed 288 lives. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the trains via video conferencing.

The routes on which the five trains will run are - Mumbai-Goa, Bangalore-Hubli, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur. The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train after the Odisha tragedy.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day. While such launches in the past have seen a lot of fanfare, it is likely to be a relatively austere event this time in view of the Odisha accident.

ALSO READ: PM Modi flags off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express train

PM Modi launched Uttarakhand's 1st Vande Bharat Express

Earlier on May 25, Prime Minister Modi virtually flagged off the inaugural run of Uttarakhand's first semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with New Delhi. On May 18, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah via video conferencing. The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Know about Vande Bharat Express

For the unversed, Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News