'Rangoli' protest by MK Stalin, MP Kanimozhi against CAA, NRC

After slogans, placards, processions and meetings, DMK was now protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by using the traditional Tamil 'kolams' (Rangoli).

In Tamil Nadu, 'kolams' (Rangoli) are drawn outside the Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious mark believed to bring prosperity. The 'kolam' is drawn with rice flour so that ants can consume it.

On Monday, 'kolams' were drawn outside the homes of DMK President M.K. Stalin and his sister Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi and also outside the residence of their late father M. Karunanidhi along with the slogan, "No CAA-NRC".

The development comes a day after the city police detained six women for drawing 'kolams' on the streets of Besant Nagar locality here with slogans like "No to CAA", "No to NRC" and "No to NPR".

The women were later released. The 'kolams' attracted onlookers in large numbers, leading to traffic congestion.

The police had denied permission to draw such 'kolams' when they were approached first.

However, the group went ahead with their plan.

Condemning the police action, Stalin in a Facebook said that this was yet another example of the AIADMK government's atrocity that prevents the exercise of fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

