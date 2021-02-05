Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ramdas Athawale demands reservation for Marathas, Jats, Rajputs and Thakurs

RPI leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded reservation for the Kshatriya community. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Athawale on Friday said that the there is a large population of Kshatriya community and that 10 per cent quota for the EWS is not enough.

"Marathas, Jats, Rajputs and Thakurs want reservation in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP respectively," he said. "Just as 10% reservation was given to economically weaker section, they should also be given reservation," Athawale added.

Athawale's party RPI is a constituent of the ruling BJP-led NDA. He is MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment in Modi's Cabinet.

The Modi government had in January 2019 approved a 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). EWS is a subcategory that grants quota to the general category people in the existing system. The definition of EWS, however, will be defined from time to time. Currently, people with household income less than Rs 8 lakh annually or those who own agricultural land below five acres are included in this category.

