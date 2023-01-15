Ramcharitmanas row: People should be mindful of BJP's 'conspiracies,' says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The BJP is 'cunningly' trying to direct the political discourse towards a Hindu versus Muslim binary, said Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday blamed BJP for the controversy over the alleged insult to the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ by his cabinet colleague, who belongs to the RJD. "The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ has been formed by its two top leaders Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar. It is they who enjoy the trust of the people and not the ‘bayanveers’ (motormouths),” said Yadav.

The slugfest was triggered over a statement of Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar, who had alleged that certain verses of the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ promoted social discrimination, and ended up comparing the popular version of Ramayana to ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar.

"The Constitution is, for us, like a holy book which gives everyone the right to express one's opinion. Yet, it is the same Constitution that makes it incumbent upon all to accord respect to all religions,” said the young leader. "The 'Mahagathbandhan' is unbreakable (‘tootne wala nahin hai’). We are working towards fulfilling our promises like the caste survey and 10 lakh jobs,” the deputy CM added.

He also said people should be mindful of the 'conspiracies' of the BJP, as it is 'cunningly' trying to direct the political discourse towards a Hindu versus Muslim binary. "Let me make a forecast. In near future, you may see central agencies like the ED after me with a fresh case. Then the focus will be on maligning me and my family,” said Yadav.

"We must understand the BJP's machinations. They had tried to discredit CM Nitish Kumar with rumours that he wanted to cool his heels as governor or the vice-president while trying to break his party. They are at work again since the 'Mahagathbandhan' is an eyesore and can hamper their prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the RJD leader claimed.

BJP hits out at Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar

A day after the minister's remarks on Ramcharitmanas, the Opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Sinha, called for an FIR against him.

"The way he has given the statement in the public domain, he is liable to face action under the IPC section of 295A. Nitish Kumar should take action against him and direct the police to register FIR against him. He should also sack the education minister from the cabinet," Sinha said.

"The statement of Chandrashekhar Yadav has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu community who believe in Lord Ram. Tejashwi Yadav should also clarify his stand whether he is standing by him or not. Leaders like him can go to any extent to stay in power," Sinha added.

