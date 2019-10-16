Image Source : FILE Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid: What the Muslim side is arguing in Ayodhya dispute

Supreme Court hearing of the Ayodhya dispute is in its last leg. The Court has asked all parties to wrap their arguments today (October 16). All eyes are on the Supreme Court. Ayodhya dispute is something that has come to influence and even mould Indian politics and society.

Here are the argument and assertions put forth by the Muslim side. As the dispute has gone on for decades, there have been many more assertions made than those mentioned below.

- There is no direct evidence of an image of a God in Ram janmabhoomi

- Report by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) concluding that there was a temple at the site is inconclusive and riddled with inconsistencies. Travelogues by Western gazetteers made over years are mere stories. It is not a crucial piece of evidence.

- There is no claim of title of the disputed site by Hindus till 1989. And, between 1885 to 1989, no claim on the title of the land has been made. Our claim for possession is first then their (Hindu parties) claim for the title. In 1885 their claim for title was denied and till 1989 there was nothing in between.

- Possession of Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi by the Hindu site only gives them right to pray and not possession

- Hindus have only exercised prescriptive right (by offering prayers), but never the title. The Muslim side has not lost the title.

What is Ayodhya dispute?

Babri Masjid was built in 1528 by Mir Baqi, a Mughal general of Mughal King Babur. Hindus believe that Baqi destroyed a pre-existing Ram temple to build the mosque.

Both communities have worshipped in the 'mosque-temple'. Muslims prayed inside the previously standing structure of Babri Masjid while Hindus prayed outside.

After demolition of Babri Masjid, the dispute renewed sharply and has been embroiled in judicial battle.

In 2010, Allahabad High Court ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land at Ayodhya will be divided into three parts. The ruling subsequently got a stay from the Supreme Court.

