Raksha Bandhan 2023: CM Pushkar Dhami announces free bus service for women passengers in Uttarakhand

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today (August 30) announced that women in the state will be able to avail free rides on state-run buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi).

According to an official statement from the chief minister’s office, women passengers in the state will be able to travel for free in city buses from 12:00 pm on August 30 to 12:00 am on August 31.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, it has been decided to make free travel of mothers and sisters in buses operated by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation from 12 noon on August 30 to 12 midnight on August 31,” the statement said.

It further said that women can avail of free travel facilities in Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses passing through Uttarakhand and other states.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the night of August 30 and the festival of Rakhi will not be celebrated the entire day or in the morning hours like previous years, but rather during the night hours.

Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling's wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month).

Earlier on Monday, women from different parts of Uttarakhand tied 'Rakhi' to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan ceremony ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' organised at the CM's residence in the capital Dehradun.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also announced free bus travel for women in the state on this auspicious occasion. Taking to the social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter, CM Yogi Adityanath made the announcement.

He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, a sacred symbol of brother-sister love, in Uttar Pradesh, free travel facilities will be provided to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in the state's government buses from 12:00 am on August 29th to 12:00 am on August 31."

