Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's sister ties him Rakhi, Watch video

A video of the incident has also gone viral. In the video, his sister Vimla Devi can be seen applying tilak on Gehlot's forehead and tying him a 'rakhi'.

Jaipur Published on: August 28, 2023
Image Source : @ASHOKGEHLOT51/TWITTER

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday shared some pictures of his sister tying a rakhi to him in Jaipur. 

A video of the incident has also gone viral. In the video, his sister Vimla Devi can be seen applying tilak on Gehlot's forehead and tying him a 'rakhi'. She also offered him sweets, while the CM gave her blessing and money as a gift. 

Sharing the pictures on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Gehlot wrote, "Didi's hand on head and didi's rakhi on hand! What can be a more pleasant feeling than this. The blessings of elder sister Vimla Devi always strengthen my resolve to protect every sister." 

