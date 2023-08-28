Raksha Bandhan 2023: Three best sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sweet recipes for diabetics for Raksha Bandhan 2023 celebration.

This Raksha Bandhan, we want to celebrate with all our loved ones and show them how much they mean to us. But if you have a family member or friend who is diabetic, it can be difficult to come up with something special and tasty for them to enjoy. That’s why we have put together a list of the three best Indian recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats.

Khandvi

This savoury snack is made by steaming gram flour and yoghurt together and then rolling it into thin layers. You can then season the layers with spices like cumin, coriander, and chilli powder before cutting them into small pieces. The end result is a delicious snack that is low in calories and sugar and perfect for diabetics.

Dates Ladoo

Dates Ladoo is a traditional Indian sweet that is made of dates, nuts, and spices. The dates are first ground into a paste and then mixed with nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews. The paste is then shaped into small balls and rolled in a variety of spices like cardamom, turmeric, and nutmeg. These delicious ladoos can be stored for up to three months if stored in an airtight container. It is a perfect sweet for diabetic patients. They make for a great snack and can be enjoyed as a dessert or served on special occasions.

Mysore Pak

This traditional South Indian sweet is made by boiling a mixture of chickpea flour, ghee, and sugar until it thickens into a paste. You can then shape the paste into small balls or bars before rolling them in desiccated coconut. The end result is a sweet treat that is low in sugar but still has all the delicious flavours of traditional Mysore Pak.

These three recipes are perfect for diabetics as Rakhi treats this year. Not only are they delicious but they are also low in calories and sugar, making them an ideal choice for your loved ones who may have diabetes. So this Raksha Bandhan, why not surprise your family and friends with these special treats?

No matter what your dietary needs maybe this year, we hope you and your loved ones have an enjoyable Rakhi celebration. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!

Read More Lifestyle News