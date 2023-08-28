Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 delicious recipes for rakhi lunch spread

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rakhi lunch

Rakhi, also known as Raksha Bandhan, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. The festival is typically observed on the full moon day in the month of Shravana according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It's a popular and widely celebrated festival in India and among Hindu communities around the world.

The central ritual of Rakhi involves the sister tying a sacred thread called "rakhi" around her brother's wrist as a symbol of her love, protection, and well-wishes. This year, the auspicious Raksha Bandhan is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30th, 2023.

Rakhi is a special occasion, and preparing a delicious lunch spread for the family can make the celebration even more enjoyable. Here are five recipes for a delightful Rakhi lunch spread:

Paneer Tikka Masala

Ingredients:

250g paneer (cottage cheese), cubed

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, pureed

1/2 cup heavy cream

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Marinate paneer cubes in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala, salt, and oil. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Grill or shallow fry the marinated paneer until golden brown.

In a separate pan, sauté chopped onions until golden brown, then add the tomato puree and cook until the oil separates.

Add the grilled paneer and heavy cream. Simmer for a few minutes.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve with naan or rice.

Image Source : SAMIRKALE100000paneer tikka masala

Vegetable Biryani

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice

Assorted vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, etc.), chopped

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup yogurt

2 teaspoons biryani masala

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Saffron strands soaked in warm milk

Cashews and raisins for garnish

Fresh mint and coriander leaves

Ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Method:

Parboil the rice and set aside.

Sauté sliced onions until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes, and biryani masala. Cook until tomatoes are soft.

Add chopped vegetables and sauté for a few minutes. Mix in yoghurt.

Layer the vegetable mixture and rice in a heavy-bottomed pot. Sprinkle saffron milk, mint, coriander leaves, cashews, and raisins between the layers.

Cook on low heat (dum cooking) until the rice is fully cooked and aromatic.

Image Source : EASYPEASYFOODIE vegetarian biryani

Dal Makhani

Ingredients:

1 cup black lentils (whole urad dal) and red kidney beans (rajma), soaked overnight

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/4 cup cream

Butter for cooking

Salt to taste

Method:

Pressure cook soaked lentils and kidney beans until soft and mushy.

In a separate pan, melt butter and add cumin seeds. Sauté onions until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, turmeric, and red chilli powder, and cook until the oil separates.

Add cooked lentils and kidney beans along with water.

Simmer on low heat, add cream and garam masala. Adjust seasoning.

Serve with naan or rice.

Image Source : NITASHA.GLUTENFREE.COOKING dal makhani

Aloo Paratha

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups whole wheat flour

Water for kneading

Salt to taste

For the filling:

4 medium potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Ghee or oil for cooking

Method:

Mix the wheat flour, water, and salt to make a soft dough. Let it rest.

For the filling, mix mashed potatoes with cumin seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, coriander leaves, and salt.

Divide the dough into balls and roll out each ball to make a small disc. Place a portion of the filling in the centre and seal the edges.

Roll out the stuffed ball into a flat round paratha.

Cook the paratha on a hot griddle, applying ghee or oil on both sides until golden brown.

Image Source : BHUKKHAD.OOAloo paratha

Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 cup yogurt

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of cardamom powder

Crushed ice

Method:

Blend the diced mangoes, yoghurt, milk, sugar, and cardamom powder until smooth.

Add crushed ice and blend again.

Pour into glasses and serve as a refreshing beverage.

Image Source : FOOD24_SA mango lassi

Enjoy your Rakhi lunch spread with these delicious recipes that encompass a variety of flavours and textures.

