Raksha Bandhan 2023: PM Modi greets people on auspicious occasion of Rakhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A woman buys rakhi ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Bikaner

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today (August 30).

Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on the night of August 30 and the festival of Rakhi will not be celebrated the entire day or in the morning hours like previous years, but rather during the night hours.

Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling's wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month).

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Three best sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Latest India News