Wednesday, February 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajya Sabha: 3 Aam Aadmi Party MPs resort to sloganeering, suspended for a day

Rajya Sabha: 3 Aam Aadmi Party MPs resort to sloganeering, suspended for a day

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs in Rajya Sabha have been suspended from attending the House proceedings for rest of the day. The MPs are Sanjay Singh, Narain Dass Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2021 10:16 IST
rajya sabha live
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Rajya Sabha: 3 Aam Aadmi Party MPs resort to sloganeering, suspended for a day 

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs in Rajya Sabha have been suspended from attending the House proceedings for rest of the day. The MPs are Sanjay Singh, Narain Dass Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the MPs to withdraw from House amid sloganeering over new farm laws and adjourned the proceedings briefly. 

"Don't test my patience I will have to name you and be compelled to use rule 255 on you for the remainder of day suspension," Naidu said before suspending the AAP MPs.

Meanwhile, the government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting substantial business as Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at the Delhi borders, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News