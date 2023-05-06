Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajouri encounter: 1 terrorist killed; Rajnath Singh, Army chief to visit 'Operation Trinetra' site shortly.

Rajouri encounter update : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri today (May 6) where five Army personnel were killed and one major-rank officer was wounded in a blast triggered by terrorists. According to officials, Rajnath is likely to reach Jammu by 11:00 am and visit Rajouri accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and briefed on the operation underway in Kandi forest area.

The five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on Friday (May 5) in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.

One terrorist has been killed and another likely injured in the ongoing Rajouri operation.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Army's Northern Command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K's Rajouri district in which one terrorist was killed on Saturday. Five soldiers were killed on Friday in a gunfight with the terrorists in the Kandi forests of Rajouri district.

Gunfire contact was established with the terrorists again on Saturday as firing exchanges continued between the Army and the hiding terrorists. "Northern Command at Ground Zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi #Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants.

"He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders," the Northern Command said on its Twitter page. Updating on the progress of Saturday's operation against the terrorists in Rajouri, the Army said, "In the ensuing gunbattle, 1 terrorist has been neutralised & 1 more is likely to be injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Operation is underway."

Senior Army and police officers visited Friday's encounter site in Rajouri.

ALSO READ: J&K: 1 terrorist killed, two encounters underway in Baramulla and Rajouri

ALSO READ: Rajouri attack: JeM's front face organisation claims responsibility

Latest India News