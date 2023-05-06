Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: 1 terrorist killed, encounter underway between security forces and militants in Baramulla

Baramulla encounter: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla that started early Saturday. Police and security forces together are conducting operations to flush out terrorists. As per the information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, one terrorist has been killed in the Baramulla encounter and a search operation is going on.

1 terrorist killed

"The encounter started at the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," informed the Kashmir Zone Police. "1 terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow," it added.

Fresh firefight begins in Rajouri

Along with this, the officials informed that fresh firing has also started in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after contact was established between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

"In the ongoing operation in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact was established with terrorists at 0115 hours today and firing was started," PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3. Around 7.30 am on Friday, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave," officials said.

5 jawans were martryed in Rajouri

Earlier on Friday, five soldiers were martyred in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri district. The explosion took place in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out terrorists.

As per the statement from the Army's Northern Command, its personnel have been conducting "relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month." Also, the mobile internet facilities in Rajouri have been suspended.

(with inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

