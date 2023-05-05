Rajouri attack: JeM's front face organisation claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district

People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front face organisation of Jaish E Mujahideen (JeM) under the supervision of Maulana Masood Azhar, on Friday claimed responsibility for terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and a major has been injured in thickly forested Kandi area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

In a press release, the PAFF claimed that it had threw a bait on April 20 to prepare for the ambush. "How easy to goad you into ambush sites and kill zones. How predictable your every move...How easy to exploit your volatile and over-excitable behaviour We threw a bait on April 20 with that ambush to draw you into jungle.. Jungle that we have finely prepared for a long time. And you did exactly what we expected you to do!"

"Everything that happens right now we win for we have shown the world that we are standing against you...You walk into our ambushes.. we kill you we win.. The World knows we are here Right now even if we die we still win for we. Have given life to our cause and the whole World will know it."

"We can't help but Thank you for blowing this situation at this right and opportune moment... You could have just allowed the situation to die down to give an impression of normalcy but as expected of your volatile behavior you choose to do exactly what we wanted you to do. So Come to us! We have prepared slaughter zones for you!," it added.

According to Army top sources, these terrorists who are holed up in the thick Kandi Jungle, is the same group had attacked an Army vehicle on April 24 in Pooch in which five personnel were killed.

Latest India News