Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing for SRH vs KKR in IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad:

The stage is set for the 45th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on May 3. The clash has begun on a positive note for the hosts as SRH won the toss and opted to bat first.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is not featuring for the side against Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Pat Cummins was present at the toss as he revealed that Reddy will be missing the game due to illness.

Smaran Ravichandran replaces Nitish Reddy in the side. Furthermore, Harshal Patel also replaces Harsh Dubey in the lineup for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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Pat Cummins gave his take on the preparation as the playoff race begins

Speaking at the toss, Pat Cummins gave his take on the team composition and talked about his decision to bat first in the searing heat in Uppal. He also talked about how important it is to win the small moments in matches.

“We'll bat first. Pitch looks good and it's very hot, we'll bat and post a total. I'm not good at reading the pitches, it looks nice and must be high scoring. I think the thing is the young guys have come in and been fantastic. A lot of the stalwarts as well have really hit their stride, I think we've got over 220 all but one game. So it just feels like everyone's, you know, found their rhythm, built themselves in the tournament, playing that style that we want, which is really positive and everyone's bought into that. (on their winning run) I think that's just the thing,” Cummins said at the toss.

“It's very unlikely we're going to win every single game for the rest of the season, but we know this style works and we're five in a row at the moment. So even if there's a little glitch, just keep buying for that style. Nitish misses out. He's got a bit of illness, Smaran comes in for his first game and Harshal Patel replaces Harsh Dubey,” he added.

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