Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out between security forces and militants in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Rajouri district on Friday morning. The official informed that the gunfight took place in the Kesari area of Kandi hamlet in Rajouri district.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu on Friday morning said "an encounter started in the Kandi area of Rajouri."

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation from the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in the Union territory in the recent past in which terrorists have been eliminated.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Drach area in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an infiltration bid was foiled, and two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

(with inputs from IANS)

Latest India News