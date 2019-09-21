'Humein Hain Intezar': Rajasthan Transport department drivers asked to display family photo on dashboard

Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
The message is contained in an order issued on September 6 by the transport department under "Humein Hain Intezar" (We are waiting) scheme."

India TV News Desk
Jaipur Updated on: September 21, 2019 18:15 IST
The Rajasthan governmenr has asked the drivers of vehicles associated with the state transport department to put a postcard size colored photograph of themselves with their family members on the dashboard.

The message is contained in an order issued on September 6 by the transport department under "Humein Hain Intezar" (We are waiting) scheme."

The order said that the drivers were required to submit their postcard size colored photograph with their family to the department storekeeper by September 9.

(With ANI inputs)

