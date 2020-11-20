Rajasthan likely to reimpose Section 144 from Saturday as coronavirus cases rise

Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is expected to reimpose section 144 in all the districts as the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Rajasthan Home Department has advised the district administrations to imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

The Ashok Gehlot government has given the power to the district magistrates to bring back prohibitions in their respective districts. However, for longer period impositions the DMs will have to consult the state government.

The decision comes on the day when Rajasthan reported 2,762 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,37,669. Out of which, 20,923 are active cases.

The death toll has reached 2,130 as 14 more people lost their lives due to novel coronavirus in the state. Meanwhile, 1,993 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital on Friday. With this, a total of 2,14,616 patients have been recovered in Rajasthan till now.

