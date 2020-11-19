Curfew to be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am as COVID-19 cases rise

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Coronavirus cases have seen a sudden jump in Ahmedabad in the last few days.

With the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a surge, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose night curfew on the city. The curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am in the city till further order.

Amid a sudden spike in new cases during the festive season, officials said adequate number of beds have been made available for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals.

As many as 40 per cent beds in hospitals are still available for coronavirus patients, said Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed officer on special duty for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad city.

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022, the state health department said.

With five more deaths, the fatalities in the district rose to 1,949, the department said.

With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753, it said.

