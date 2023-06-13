Rajasthan: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers protesting against paper leak in Jaipur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers protesting against paper leak in Jaipur

Rajasthan protest: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a huge protest against the Rajasthan government over the alleged paper leak incident, the police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators on Tuesday. According to reports, the police swung into action to stop the protestors from marching to the secretariat. A video has also surfaced from the protest site wherein the police are seen trying to disperse the demonstrators using water cannons.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Kirodi Meena said his party will expose the corrupt practices in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led congress government in the state. Addressing party workers at a public meeting he claimed there was a scam of Rs 5,000 crore in the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) but when the Anti-Corruption Bureau wanted permission to investigate, the Chief Minister refused.

BJP claims to expose mining scam in coming days

"The BJP will expose a mining scam in the days to come. Also, a scam in Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed," Meena added. For the first time in the nation, according to Meena, Rs 2.31 crore cash and one kilogram of gold were recovered from an almirah at a government building. A DoIT joint director was also detained last month after the cash and the gold were found in the almirah in the basement of the Yojna Bhawan in Jaipur.

What BJP claims on paper leak?

"Corruption is rampant under the Gehlot government. Sixteen competitive exams were held in one year in Rajasthan and the papers of all of them were leaked. Now, the Enforcement Directorate has come and started investigating, and therefore Gehlot is afraid," Meena said.

He alleged that after the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers- 21 paper leak case, the chairman of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education D P Jaroli was terminated by the government but the Special Operations Group, which investigated the case, did not question him and even gave him a clean chit.

(With PTI inputs)

