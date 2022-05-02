Rajasthan: 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station's name changed to 'Mahesh Nagar halt'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station name changed to 'Mahesh Nagar halt'

Rajasthan's 'Miyan ka Bada' railway station will now officially be known as 'Mahesh Nagar halt'. A name change ceremony was held in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary, among others, attended the event on Saturday.

Earlier in 2018, the name of the village was changed from Miyan ka Bada to Mahesh Nagar but the name of the railway station was not changed.

"It is a long process. Both Central government and state government gives their nod and then the name of the railway station changes," said Union Minister Shekhawat.

He added that it was a long pending demand of the villagers.

