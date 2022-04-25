Delhi: BJP wants Arvind Kejriwal to change Muslim names of 40 villages in city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (EDITED) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L), Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta (R)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded from the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi to change the Muslim names of at least 40 villages in the national capital.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, who is leading his party's 'bulldozer' campaign against encroachment by 'Rohingyas and Bangladeshis', has said that he will send a proposal to the government for changing the names of villages that symbolise a period of 'slavery'.

"Nobody wants to live with a mindset of slavery that these names denote. I have received requests from several villagers for changing the names of their villages," he said.

According to Gupta, BJP-ruled South MCD passed a resolution to change the name of village Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram but Delhi government is sitting over it and not approving it.

"Local BJP councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas got a resolution passed by the corporation and had the town planning department send a letter signed by all villagers to the Delhi government's Urban Development department on December 9 last year," he said.

"These 40 villages include Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas, and Sheikh Sarai to name a few," he said.

He said political parties playing appeasement politics have been unmasked because their vote bank is now being 'bulldozed'.

Last Wednesday, BJP-ruled North MCD sent bulldozers to remove encroachment in the Jahangirpuri area, a day after Delhi BJP president wrote to its mayor asking for the demolition of 'illegal structures'.

Violence and arson gripped Jahangirpuri earlier this month when Hindus and Muslims pelted stones and clashed with each other during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

