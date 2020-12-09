Rajasthan local body elections result vindicates BJP stand on farm laws: Prakash Javadekar

Image Source : BJP4INDIA TWITTER Prakash Javadekar says Rajasthan local body elections result vindicates BJP stand on farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the party's win in the Rajasthan local bodies polls vindicates the party's stand on the farm laws. Addressing the media here, senior party leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that farmers have overwhelmingly supported the BJP in Rajasthan.

He said that people in Rajasthan voted against the trend of the ruling party winning most seats in the state's local elections.

"Rajasthan result vindicates BJP's stand on farm reforms as farmers are approving it," Javadekar said.

In a major shocker to the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan, the BJP swept 1,911 of 4,371 seats in the recently held panchayat samiti elections. The Congress was restricted to 1,781 seats. The Independents gained 425 seats. The BSP got 3 seats while CPI-M captured 16 seats. in the elections while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party got 57 seats.

