Ashok Gehlot says 2 more MLAs declared support to his government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said that he had got support from 2 more MLAs of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Gehlot tweeted to say that MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party had announced their support to the government.

"Both MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party spoke with their state executive committee members and declared support to the government after discussing their demands," tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.

भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) के दोनों विधायकों ने उनकी प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मुलाक़ात कर और अपने मांगपत्र के साथ चर्चा कर सरकार को समर्थन देने की घोषणा की। pic.twitter.com/a2783tQYDo — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2020

Both the MLAs had earlier claimed that they were being kept inside the resort by Ashok Gehlot against their wishes.

On Monday, BTP chief Mahesh Vasava wrote to his MLAs and told them to stay neutral in case of a floor test in the assembly. They were also told to skip the floor test.

