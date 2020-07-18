Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ashok Gehlot says 2 more MLAs declared support to his government

Ashok Gehlot says 2 more MLAs declared support to his government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said that he had got support from 2 more MLAs of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Gehlot tweeted to say that MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party had announced their support to the government.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 18, 2020 19:24 IST
Ashok Gehlot says 2 more MLAs declared support to his government
Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHOKGEHLOT51

Ashok Gehlot says 2 more MLAs declared support to his government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, said that he had got support from 2 more MLAs of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Gehlot tweeted to say that MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party had announced their support to the government.

"Both MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party spoke with their state executive committee members and declared support to the government after discussing their demands," tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.

Both the MLAs had earlier claimed that they were being kept inside the resort by Ashok Gehlot against their wishes. 

On Monday, BTP chief Mahesh Vasava wrote to his MLAs and told them to stay neutral in case of a floor test in the assembly. They were also told to skip the floor test.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X